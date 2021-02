Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 17:09 Hits: 9

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Thursday unveiled a proposal to provide monthly payments to families with children.The proposal comes as many Democrats have similarly expressed interest in providing payments to families with children on a monthly basis...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/537353-romney-proposes-monthly-payments-for-families-with-children