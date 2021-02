Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 23:41 Hits: 4

The CEO of Robinhood, representatives from major financial regulators and some of the forces behind the GameStop stock frenzy are scheduled to participate in the House Financial Services Committee hearing on the Reddit-driven stock rally, ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/537253-robinhood-ceo-regulators-to-testify-at-house-hearing-on-gamestop-frenzy