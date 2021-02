Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 21:02 Hits: 7

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) will join the Senate Finance Committee, giving her a prominent platform to push forward progressive proposals on tax policy and health care.Warren will be one of roughly a dozen Democrats to sit on the Finance panel,...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/537025-warren-to-join-senate-panel-overseeing-taxes-health-care