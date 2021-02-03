5 questions for Darrell West on how AI will impact society

Articles

What does the future hold for artificial intelligence’s effect on the economy? Will AI result in disaster for the job market? Is the US on track to “lose” the AI race with China? Recently I discussed these questions and more with Darrell West.

Darrell is the vice president and director of governance studies at the Brookings Institution, where he is also a senior fellow at the Center for Technology Innovation. He is the co-author, along with John Allen, of Turning Point: Policymaking in the Era of Artificial Intelligence.

Below is an abbreviated transcript of our conversation. You can read our full discussion here.

Does AI have important, transformational applications in the economy right now, or are the applications still just incremental?

It’s certainly being deployed in a lot of different areas right now, ranging from education to national defense. But at this juncture, AI is more incremental as opposed to transformational in the sense that it focuses mainly on doing specific, discrete tasks well. Any general-purpose application is a long ways off.

In the military, for instance, AI is employed in something called “preventive maintenance,” which basically uses sensors embedded on military equipment to determine when a repair should be made before the equipment actually breaks down. Those sorts of tasks, while helpful, tend to be non-generalizable. Eventually, we will get to the point where the AI is more multifaceted and much more powerful, but those types of applications are still a ways off.

Let’s look at another example: How is AI affecting the healthcare sector?

Via machine-learning, AI’s ability to read scientific literature and come up with chemical compounds that can be used in drug discovery is already a reality. And with respect to COVID, a kind of advanced processing combined with data analytics has been very helpful in tracking the spread of the disease and crafting models that anticipate future infection rates and levels of fatalities that will be associated with it.

There are also electronic devices that can monitor vital signs, take someone’s blood pressure, read blood glucose levels, and electronically transmit all that information to a doctor’s office. That communication can then allow the doctor to be proactive in determining when a problem is starting to develop — as opposed to our current reactive model, where you get sick and then go to the doctor. Those are the types of applications that I’m seeing right now.

People have been predicting the imminent spread of self-driving cars for years, but that’s clearly not the case yet. Do you think this is a technology that will eventually be transformative for American life?

Yes, I do think that the technology is going to pay off — and soon, as it’s getting better quickly. But for now, it’s probably going to get deployed less in the consumer car market and more in some specialty areas like ridesharing or long-distance truck driving.

Here’s the problem: While the technology up to this point is very good on 90 percent of the circumstances that you would encounter on the road, the last 10 percent — the unusual things like traffic circles or the integration of pedestrians — has been very hard for the software designers to figure out. So at first, we’ll likely end up with dedicated areas explicitly for autonomous vehicles, like a taxi route. From there, it will probably broaden, but it’s probably still 20 years away from becoming a mass consumer item.

Do you think AI will do more to eliminate jobs, or will it do more to create new jobs by creating new products and services for us to consume?

I have less concern on the job loss front for the immediate future, as I think AI is going to augment human performance as opposed to replacing humans. However, that equation will really start to shift as the technology becomes better. Eventually, you’ll see some occupations start to disappear.

We’ve already seen this a bit in the retail sector, as there are now fully automated convenience stores — you walk in through the turnstile, use the mobile app to go shopping, walk out, and are automatically charged on your mobile payment system. The same terms apply to finance. There’s now AI for wealth management because technology-based solutions make less emotional, and therefore better, investment decisions than humans.

Of course, AI will also create new jobs, so there’ll be opportunities there. But then the problem is, will humans have the skills necessary for those new positions? And I would like to remind people that it doesn’t take a lot of job losses to cause disruption. During the Great Recession, it only took a 10 percent national unemployment rate to fuel populist protests and the rise of Donald Trump. So if AI catalyzes job losses even somewhere in the five to 10 percent range, that will pose big challenges for public policy in terms of how we deal with the group that’s going to be left behind.

We read a lot about the AI race with China. Are we losing that race? And do you agree with the metaphor of this being a “race”?

Well, it is a race — one in which China is investing an extraordinary amount of money and, because of their large population, does have some natural advantages. There are ways in which China is actually ahead of us. For example, they have better and more integrated products related to mobile payment systems and other aspects of the transition to a digital economy. They also don’t have to worry about monopolies — being an authoritarian country, it’s actually sometimes easier if there’s just one company for the Chinese leadership to deal with.

But in other respects, I think people often exaggerate the threat. There’s a lot of security paranoia within China, and they’re not really set up to foster creativity and innovation in the same way that America is. For instance, China’s internal security laws have made it virtually impossible to create the high-definition maps needed for autonomous vehicles, so they’ve encountered real problems there.

That’s just one example where I think an authoritarian system faces disadvantages compared to a democratic system. The United States has the startup culture, great educational institutions, and people who want to innovate, so I’m optimistic that we will do well on a longer-term basis.

