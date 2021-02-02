A.G. Vishnevsky, R.I.P.

Articles

Hail and farewell to Anatoly Grigorievich Vishnevsky (1935-2021) — a great scholar and great man who has not yet received his just measure of acclaim outside Russia.

For over three decades, Vishnevsky, who passed away last month, led the Institute of Demography at Moscow’s Higher School of Economics (HSE) and its predecessor unit within the USSR Academy of Sciences; he well also the guiding hand behind “Demoscope Weekly,” a go-to source for population news on Russia and the rest of the world that should be at the top of every inquiring demographer’s inbox.

I first came across Vishnevsky’s work over half a lifetime ago, back in the Cold War era. Even then, he was known to the handful of Americans with an interest in this area as one of the leading figures in population research on the opposite side of the geopolitical divide.

Back in those days, trying to learn the truth about demographic realities in the Soviet Union was a special sort of intellectual puzzle for those of us in the West — one that no university course in demography could prepare you for. We faced the “cunning figures” problem (as economists Vasilii Seliunin and Grigorii Khanin would call it, once they could write uncensored), and all of the other obstacles a closed society emplaces against free inquiry and exchange of ideas.

The West’s top “detective” for solving Soviet demographic mysteries during the USSR’s final decades was arguably the late Dr. Murray Feshbach, whose career in some ways paralleled Vishnevsky’s own, starting off as he did in government statistical work and then flourishing in the academy. At a time when Soviet authorities wanted to conceal the USSR’s health crisis and other demographic difficulties, he managed to document and analyze these through relentless investigation and masterful research.

Murray was a teacher of mine, albeit informally — he collected “students” who never sat in his seminars, and I was one of them. I knew Murray’s deep respect and high regard for Prof. Vishnevsky before the Glasnost era — in fact, it was from Murray that Vishnevsky first came onto my radar screen, so to speak. But I myself did not come to see the true importance of his thought — its scope and sweep and power and implications — until some years later.

After the end of the Cold War, there was naturally more communication and contact between American and Russian students of population, and more publications and studies by Russian researchers and scholars penetrated the Anglosphere. That was when I began to appreciate the truly exceptional quality of Vishnevsky’s work: His encyclopedic command of the field, the broad learning brought to bear in his writing, and the wisdom that shone out from it.

Some who have never read Vishnevsky at all may nonetheless recognize all these traits from “Demoscope Weekly” — that marvelous, indispensable roundup of events and ideas in the demographic realm that Vishnevsky brought to life 20 years ago, and a treasure which bears his imprint to this very day.

My respect for Vishnevsky only grew as I came in contact with some of his eminent protégés. So he was a leader, a wonderful mentor as well. No surprise, that. But a historical novelist! Who would have guessed?

It was not at all hard to guess that Vishnevsky was a “humanist,” as they say in Russia — what others call a “liberal,” and still others call a proponent of “the open society.” This honorable and indeed noble pedigree costs little to embrace in places where liberty and freedom are taken for granted. In Russia, humanism has long demanded dedication of its adherents and unyielding courage — admirable qualities all.

I only met A.G. Vishnevsky once: at HSE some years ago. Pessimism and gloom had already returned to the air in Moscow by then, but not in his offices. Vishnevsky was an unforgettable presence. He was already an old man, but he did not seem old at all. His face crackled with intelligence, and his smile was full of mischief.

The meeting was an “audience,” and we both knew it. Vishnevsky, gracious and worldly, indulged my wide-ranging torrent of questions for him, offering reflections both profound and playful. The flavor of the “audience” is captured in a question I posed about the future of the Russian Far East. He considered for a moment and his eyes twinkled. “Well,” he began, “in a few generations I do not expect that region will still be part of Russia. We will not be happy about that — but I don’t think that you will be, either.”

No language has perhaps ever been as dominant globally as English is today — in science, finance, popular culture, and other fora of discourse and thought. But the contemporary global market in ideas is far from perfectly efficient, and important works from other tongues do not always reach our basically monolingual Anglo-American audiences.

And so, A.G. Vishnevsky leaves behind a tremendous intellectual legacy — yet one exceedingly few of my countrymen are familiar with. What a pity for both our countries.

