State and local government budgets are in better shape than expected

Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021

The release of a new overview of the economic outlook this week by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) provides us with an opportunity to update our estimates of state and local government revenue shortfalls and funding needs.

The CBO’s economic forecast looks substantially better than its assessments from the early months of the pandemic. As the figure below indicates, personal income has actually exceeded the CBO’s pre-pandemic forecast from January 2020. This is, in part, due to dramatic relief spending by the federal government, clearly visible here in the spikes in realized personal income in 2020Q2 and in the forecast for 2021Q1. While personal consumption expenditures (PCE) have not held up to the same extent, it has fallen off much less than expected as recently as the July forecast.

As a consequence, our estimates of state income and sales tax revenue shortfalls have also improved. The table below shows how our estimates of these shortfalls have evolved. The first two columns show our initial estimates, published in the National Tax Journal, which were based on the CBO’s May forecast. We refer the interested reader to our original paper for a full explanation of our estimation methods. Columns 3 and 4 show estimates based on the CBO’s July forecast, published in a September AEI Economic Perspectives paper. Columns 5 and 6 are based on the latest CBO estimates. A methodological note worth emphasizing is that our estimates of the income tax base subtract the non-taxable “checks” from aggregate personal income. This is an important adjustment because the checks have made up a significant share of the income gains associated with the federal government’s relief efforts.

While we had projected state sales tax revenue for the five-quarter period from 2020Q2 to 2021Q2 period to be reduced by $72 billion, and then by $78 billion, the new numbers suggest a smaller $52 billion total. Our state income tax estimates are also higher than last year’s: In fact, we now project state income tax revenue to exceed pre-crisis forecasts by $5 billion over the five-quarter period.

In our AEI Economic Perspectives paper, we used estimates from other research to extrapolate to overall state revenue losses. When we apply the same approach, but using the latest forecasts, we estimate a total state government revenue shortfall of $94 billion. Extrapolating further to include local government revenue losses suggests that the grand total revenue shortfall for state and local governments between April 2020 and June 2021 amounts to about $130 billion.

This number does not, of course, paint a full picture of the impact the COVID-19 crisis has had on state and local budgets. As we explained at some length in a December working paper, co-authored with Benedic Ippolito, state and local governments have received significant federal support throughout the crisis. If we augment our earlier estimates of federal aid to include support for transit agencies, public schools, and public hospitals from the December COVID-19 relief bill, we conservatively estimate this support amounts to some $300 billion.

On the other side of the ledger is a significant amount of new spending necessitated by the pandemic and its economic consequences. Outside of directly pandemic-related health spending such as vaccination campaigns and other public health activities, it is difficult to identify additional needs in excess of $75 billion. Note that this $75 billion number already includes expected additional Medicaid spending borne by the states. We discuss the details of this calculation in our December working paper.

In net terms, then, state and local governments are, in the aggregate, well positioned to weather the storm, with some $100 billion in federal funds for entirely new activities directly related to the public-health crisis. In addition to this, state and local governments came into the crisis with well over $100 billion in rainy-day and surplus funds.

As we come out of the crisis, we see an important role for additional federal support to ensure that funding constraints impede vaccination rollouts, testing, and other public health efforts as little as possible. We should want this to be true of the hardest hit states, not just the average state. Further, we continue to see greater risk in doing too little than in doing too much. That said, the resilience of state and local revenue streams, coupled with the substantial federal aid delivered thus far, suggest that the magnitude of additional needs is far less than the $500 billion relief included in the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan.

