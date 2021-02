Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 17:24 Hits: 5

President Biden’s proposed direct payments to individuals would go to about 95 percent of tax filers, while the smaller, more targeted payments suggested by Senate Republicans would go to only about three-quarters of tax filers, according to an...

