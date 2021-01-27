All-payer rate regulation during the COVID-19 pandemic: What can we learn?

Articles

Wednesday, 27 January 2021

By Benedic N. Ippolito, Amit Jain, and Joseph Levy

As COVID-19 cases rose in the spring of 2020, so did concerns over the health care system’s capacity to cope with the pandemic. Large-scale deferments of non-emergency care at hospitals helped create surge capacity to treat COVID-19 cases but also sharply reduced financial revenues at a critical time. In a recently published article in the Journal of the American Medical Association, we examined how the state of Maryland responded to this challenge and consider what lessons can be drawn from Maryland’s unique health care system.

The state of Maryland runs an ‘all-payer rate regulation” system in which it regulates the prices charged by hospitals and the annual budget for each (a global budget). In effect, public and private insurers pay the same prices, unlike in any other state. This system relies on a waiver from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services which authorizes public insurers to pay higher prices than elsewhere in the country.

Maryland’s unique system is worth particular attention because it features prominently in many health policy debates. Some observers view it as a potential model for constraining health care expenditures in the rest of the country. Critics argue the program has not achieved its stated goals, including cost containment. Within this context, we considered how the program navigated the unusual financial shock generated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Data from the state show that COVID-19 had stark effects on hospital revenues in the earliest months of the pandemic. Between February and April of 2020, inpatient and outpatient revenues declined by 17 and 45 percent, respectively.

Beginning in March of 2020, the state’s Health Services Cost Review Commission (the organization tasked with regulating rates) allowed hospitals to temporarily increase their prices by 10 percent, and later up to 20 percent, in response to the pandemic to offset losses from foregone care. The goal was to maintain hospital solvency which could have important implications for staffing and crisis preparedness. This transferred some of the financial shock from hospitals to insurers.

Hospital revenues in Maryland began recovering in May of 2020 — a rebound that was substantially hastened by Maryland’s policy intervention. We estimate that hospitals recovered $451.5 million of potential lost revenue that would have occurred through July of that year (or 38.5 percent of the potential loses). In fact, by July, hospital inpatient revenues had returned to their typical levels for the entire year, though outpatient revenues still lagged. Data released since this analysis confirm this general result through November (results not shown).

Examining the lessons of the Maryland experience, there are a few important considerations. First, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on health care expenditures were somewhat unusual. On one hand, outbreaks threatened a rapid and concentrated surge of patients, but on the other, total health care spending was rapidly declining. Had the pandemic instead raised health costs causing more financial strain to insurers, this policy would likely have been deemed less appealing.

Second, this financial intervention should also be considered alongside additional large federal transfers to hospitals from COVID relief legislation, like the CARES Act. Taken together, it is possible that transfers to hospitals in Maryland will ultimately prove more generous than was strictly necessary.

Third, assuming that policymakers agree that attenuating hospital losses is a worthy aim, all-payer rate setting systems are not the only mechanisms to achieve this goal. Ultimately, commercial claims costs are largely passed through to consumers via insurance premiums. Even more directly, sharp decreases in claim costs in 2020 could have triggered direct payments back to consumers through medical loss ratio (MLR) limits. To the extent that this transfer is, at least partially, financed by consumers, policymakers could consider other tax and transfer schemes to achieve a similar outcome. Any explicit or implicit transfer from consumers needs to be considered against other uses of those funds (e.g., if the HSCRC’s intervention reduced MLR refunds that could have offset some of the economic hardship facing consumers).

It is clear that Maryland’s unique policy response to COVID-19 expedited the financial recovery of health care providers in the spring and summer of 2020. This experience, appropriately contextualized, should be considered in broader assessments of the state’s all-payer global budget model.

Benedic Ippolito is a resident scholar in economic policy studies at AEI. Amit Jain is an associate professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. And Joseph Levy is an assistant scientist at the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health.

