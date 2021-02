Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 11:00 Hits: 5

President Biden’s choice to be the top cop on Wall Street has been left sitting on the sidelines as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) faces growing pressure to sort out the GameStop stock frenzy.A logjam in approving Biden’s Cabinet picks...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/536866-bidens-sec-pick-sidelined-as-gamestop-drama-unfolds