AEI housing market indicators, February 2021

This month’s main takeaways includes:

Driven by the lowest mortgage rates in history, counts for all loan purposes were at or near series’ highs in October 2020. No cash out and cash out refinances are blowing past their prior highs. Compared to a year ago, no cash out refis are up 185 percent, and cash out refis are up 55 percent. Agency purchase loan volume in October set a new series’ high for that month, bucking the usual seasonal decline. YTD volume is up 13 percent compared to a year ago.

The Fed’s monetary punchbowl is fueling rampant home price appreciation and is misdiagnosing the impact on the housing market.

Preliminary national rate of Home Price Appreciation (HPA) for December 2020 was 11.0 percent. HPA has reached yet another peak for the year and is up from 6.0 percent in December 2019. As predicted during our July 2020 briefing, HPA has reached the low double digits gains in late 2020. HPA has picked up across nearly all major metros and ranges from 6-14 percent as months’ supply remains at very low levels compared to prior years. Low mortgage rates combined with about two months’ supply mean that HPA will remain strong over the coming months as also indicated by Optimal Blue data.

The Preferred Stock Purchase Agreement between Treasury and FHFA specifies that Fannie and Freddie shall limits its acquisitions of certain loans. For Oct. 2020 purchase acquisitions, Freddie has been and continues to be below to their target, while Fannie only recently has gotten down to the 6 percent mark. For Oct. 2020 refi acquisitions, both Fannie and Freddie have been and continue to be below their target.

The GSEs use of appraisal waivers has exploded since mid-2019. Appraisal waivers now account for 46 percent of all valuations (the rest consists of traditional appraisals). The hockey stick increase of the last few months seems to be slowing. Waivers are more prevalent with the least risky loans and decline as CLTVs rise and credit scores fall.



