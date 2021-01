Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 15:02 Hits: 4

Financial service company Robinhood is hiring to bulk up its lobbying portfolio amid scrutiny after lawmakers have ripped its decision to stop trading of GameStop and other companies whose stock has skyrocketed this week.  GameStop, along...

Read more https://thehill.com/business-a-lobbying/536451-robinhood-looks-for-in-house-lobbyist-to-bulk-up-portfolio-amid-backlash