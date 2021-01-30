How will artificial intelligence shape our future? My long-read Q&A with Darrell M. West

Articles

Artificial intelligence is becoming more common every year, with applications in industries ranging from medicine to transportation to the service sector. Many people see this technology as a means of finally escaping the disappointing productivity growth of the past few decades. Others are more pessimistic, anticipating massive job loss and disruption. But no matter what, policymakers need to be cognizant of both the potential benefits and risks involved with this technology, so it’s a delight to discuss them today with Darrell West.

Darrell is the vice president and director of governance studies at the Brookings Institution, where he is also a senior fellow at the Center for Technology Innovation. He is the co-author, along with John Allen, of Turning Point: Policymaking in the Era of Artificial Intelligence.

Pethokoukis: I know that people who are in the tech industry or Silicon Valley hate it when journalists write about “artificial intelligence.” They’ll say, “There are so many different kinds of AI with different strengths, and some are more advanced than others. You’re really not telling anybody anything.” So, first of all, when you talk about artificial intelligence, what do you mean exactly?

West: Here’s our definition of AI: automated software that analyzes data, text, or images and makes intelligent decisions based on that analysis. The critical components are really the intelligence, the learning, and the adaptability, so it’s not like conventional software that’s mechanistic or can do only one thing. It’s software that can really learn as it goes along and adapt to changing circumstances.

You hear phrases like “machine learning” or “deep learning” — is that what we’re talking about? Or are those just aspects of what we’re talking about?

Those are aspects of what we’re talking about. Machine learning has broad applicability, particularly in regard to text analysis. There are a lot of people who have developed sophisticated algorithms to really analyze text and figure out the meanings of different types of documents. There have been real advances in that area. For example, in the COVID area, there are now machine-learning algorithms that analyze scientific literature to help develop new drugs and vaccines. It turns out that machines are actually very good at reading things and analyzing them. Plus, they can do it much more efficiently than humans can.

One way I think of AI is as a super research assistant that can do what people can do, but a lot better by doing through data quickly and finding things that a human may never find. So, is this a labor-saving technology? Does it supplement what humans can do, by doing it a lot faster?

I like your metaphor of the super RA, because right now I think a lot of AI falls in that category. Eventually, it will move beyond that and become something that can do activities better than humans, but a lot of it right now is single purpose. It can basically analyze discrete information and draw conclusions based on that. For example, in the finance area, there’s a lot of AI engaged in fraud detection. Essentially, AI just looks at a bunch of financial transactions, identifies the outliers and the abnormalities, and refers them to humans to inspect for further information. While those types of applications allow for the task to be done faster and perhaps more comprehensively, they’re still pretty limited kinds of applications.

Eventually, we will get to the point where the AI is more multifaceted and much more powerful, but those types of applications are still a ways off.

Is AI doing important things in the economy right now, or is it still pretty incremental compared to where it’ll be in 10 years?

It’s certainly being deployed in a lot of different areas, ranging from education to healthcare, e-commerce, transportation, national defense, and other areas as well. Yet at this juncture, AI is more incremental as opposed to transformational in the sense that it can mainly focus just on discrete tasks and do those very well.

For example, when you go to an e-commerce site and look at a number of items, you’ll see a pop-up box saying, “Hey, you might be interested in the following products.” That is the result of an AI application that has noted what you purchased and looked at and has then made judgments as to what you might be interested in. Some companies claim that up to a third of their sales now are based on these sorts of product recommendations. Basically, AI has advanced to the point where sometimes it knows what you want to purchase before you do.

The dream is for AI to become a general purpose technology comparable to past innovations like electrification and the internal combustion engine, where AI is applied everywhere. But then you have people like Robert Gordon, in The Rise and Fall of American Growth, who think it’ll just be an incremental improvement. Can it be more than that?

It can be more, and eventually it will be more, but he is certainly correct that there’s a lot of hype around AI and a lot of over-promising and under-delivering. So we have to be cautious in terms of what its capabilities are right now.

We’re often seeing AI in conjunction with other things — some retail outlets are now fully automated by combining AI and computer vision, for instance. In the military area, there is something called “preventive maintenance,” which basically uses sensors embedded on military equipment to determine when a repair should be made before the equipment actually breaks down. While those sorts of tasks are certainly helpful, they also tend to be discrete. The general-purpose application — and certainly the Hollywood vision of the Terminator as the ultimate manifestation of that — is a long ways off. We’re not anywhere close to that right now.

Of course, there is a huge gap between super-intelligent, sentient AI and an AI that can help us serve more accurate ads or product recommendations. But I want to spend a minute or two looking forward just a bit — what can AI do in a sector like healthcare, which accounts for a massive chunk of the American economy?

In the machine-learning area, AI’s ability to read scientific literature and help come up with chemical compounds that can be used in drug discovery is already a reality. In the COVID area, a kind of advanced processing combined with data analytics has been very helpful in tracking the spread of the disease and crafting models that anticipate future infection rates and levels of fatalities that will be associated with it.

So there are certainly many ways that AI is being used in conjunction with other things. There are electronic devices that can monitor vital signs, take someone’s blood pressure, read blood glucose levels, and electronically transmit all that information to a doctor’s office. That communication is very helpful, as the doctor can then be proactive in determining when a problem is starting to develop — as opposed to our current reactive model, which is you get sick and then go to the doctor. If we had an advanced warning system that would anticipate patient sickness and then facilitate early intervention, that would be much more helpful, and likely more effective, than the current system. Those are the types of the applications that I’m seeing right now.

The applications you have mentioned are areas where there’s a lot of human activity and where boosting productivity has been super hard. We’ve mentioned areas like retail or healthcare — how about trying to increase the productivity and effectiveness of our education system? What’s the role of AI there, both in the present and the near-to-medium future?

There, the key thing is using technology to personalize the learning experience. We know that people learn in different ways and at different paces. The problem with education now is that it treats students as a uniform mass. When we were still meeting in person, you might’ve had 20 or 25 individuals in a classroom, making it hard to tailor the education to the individual student. Technology allows us to do that. You can have real-time assessment with pop-up quizzes. These can identify who has already mastered the material and therefore give them more material, or they can highlight those who perhaps need more time, repetition, or additional assistance. The chief benefit is really in the tailoring and personalization of the educational experience.

Maybe the most obvious application we’ve been talking about in recent years is self-driving cars and the role of AI there. There’s a lot of hype about that technology and application. Where do you think things stand? There were predictions that, by now, there would be millions of self-driving cars on the road. Of course, that’s not the case. There were a few in Arizona fairly recently, but that’s a long way from some of the predictions. Do you think this is a technology that will eventually pay off and be really transformative for American life?

I do think that technology is going to pay off, and that point is not too far away because the technology is getting better. But you’re right, it was only a couple of years ago that people were telling us that there were going to be lots of autonomous vehicles on the road by 2020. But I do think that the technology is improving. It’s probably going to get deployed less in the consumer car market than in some specialty areas like ridesharing and taxi services. Long-distance truck driving is another area where the business model works pretty well.

Here’s the problem: While the technology up to this point is actually very good on 90 percent of the circumstances that you would encounter on the road, it’s that last 10 percent — the unusual things — that have been very hard for the software designers to figure out. So what is likely to be the case is that we end up with dedicated areas explicitly for autonomous vehicles, like a taxi route — almost like a subway that goes along an automated track and has a predetermined set of destinations. The technology is very close to being able to do things like that.

From there, it will probably broaden, but it’s going to be a niche area far before it becomes a mass consumer item, which is probably 20 years away.

If I understand correctly, when you mention that “last 10 percent,” you’re not really saying that there’s 10 tasks that an autonomous car has to do and it can do nine of them, but there’s that one final task it can’t complete. Rather, that last 10 percent is a million different, small-edge cases that it has to adjust to. Am I getting that right?

Yes, that’s exactly the problem. Just think of all the crazy things you see when you’re driving down the highway: somebody going the wrong way, a bicyclist coming against traffic, the integration of pedestrians, bike riders, scooters, cars and buses sharing the same narrow lanes. That’s what makes it complicated. Humans are unpredictable behind the wheel. People will do things they’re not supposed to do, and if you want to maintain the safety of your autonomous vehicle, you have to be able to anticipate the crazy things and know how to deal with them.

So you’re exactly right. The easy thing is basically driving 65 miles per hour down a straight interstate highway with no traffic lights. We can actually do that right now. That’s a relatively simple autonomous vehicle application. But city driving, downtown driving, urban congestion — all the things that you have on non-limited access highways — those are much more complicated. And of course in DC, we have traffic circles with inner circles and outer circles — those are really complicated situations to program.

Do you think this technology will do more to eliminate jobs, or will it do more to create new jobs by creating new products and services for us to consume? I imagine both will happen, but where do you think the emphasis is likely to be?

In the short run, I think AI is going to augment human performance as opposed to replacing humans. I have less concern on the job loss front for the immediate future, but that equation will really start to shift as the technology becomes better. Eventually, you will see some occupations start to disappear.

We have already seen this a bit in the retail sector, as there are now fully automated convenience stores with no salesclerks and no cash register. You walk in through the turnstile, use the mobile app to go shopping, walk out, and are automatically charged on your credit card or mobile payment system. So retail outlets could definitely be places where there are job losses.

The same terms apply to finance. There’s now AI for wealth management, because it turns out humans are way too emotional to really be good investors. Technology-based solutions are good because they’re rational and merely think about the facts. They don’t get caught up in the upside or downside nearly as much as we do. So finance is another area where there could be some job losses. And it’s not necessarily just limited to the entry-level professions. There is now really good AI that can read x-rays and CAT scans, so even a high-level occupation, such as that of a radiologist, is a place where there could be job losses.

Yet even though we’re starting to see some areas where AI has advanced to the point that it is going to replace humans, I actually don’t worry so much about massive job losses. And of course, AI will also create some new jobs. But then the problem is, will humans have the skills necessary for those new positions?

It seems like economists are more optimistic that we’ll be able to find more things for people to do even as AI leads to some disruption, whereas a lot of Silicon Valley technologists believe there will be massive job loss that requires a solution like universal basic income. Have you noticed this difference in opinion?

Absolutely, there’s a huge variation in the predictions that people are making. But what I like to remind people is, during the Great Recession, it only took a 10 percent national unemployment rate to create the Tea Party, massive political protest, populism, and then eventually Donald Trump. So it doesn’t take a lot of job losses to be disruptive. If you have something even in the five to 10 percent range, that’s actually big for a society. There were some people who predicted 50 percent job losses. I think that’s completely unreasonable. Yet even if we are at the low end of the predictions, in that five- to 10-percent range, that’s a big problem for society. It poses big challenges for public policy in terms of how we deal with the group that is going to be left behind.

Yeah, that concerns me, because we’ve already seen a backlash against trade, which not very long ago seemed to be a settled, uninteresting issue. So maybe we’ll also see a pushback against technology. Do you fear that kind of backlash?

I do. Right now, job losses — to the extent that they do take place — are likely to be concentrated among entry-level professions, where the task is pretty routine and therefore it’s easy to develop computer programs that can do exactly the same thing. That’s a problem, because even if it’s a relatively small group affected by AI, it’s going to be a challenge to keep those individuals in the workforce.

Clearly, there will need to be a lot of effort in terms of workforce development, but right now our workforce development programs aren’t very good. They’re not very successful at actually giving people the skills and jobs that they need for the longer run. So I do worry a lot about that particular issue because those people are already suffering a lot of social and economic problems, and it doesn’t take much to disrupt them in a way that becomes even more problematic than it is already.

Are you confident that we can handle this problem? Can we learn from our mistakes with the China trade shock, and do a better job handling the effects of an “AI shock”?

If we had good governance, I would be completely optimistic about our ability to handle any of the side effects of these technology innovations. But the problem is we don’t. And it’s not just the US that suffers from poor governance. If you look around the world, it seems like almost every leading country today has big governance problems, either from outright corruption or poor performance in other sorts of ways.

There are public policy solutions to deal with job losses — people who need job retraining, people who need to up-skill, et cetera — but our governance is so poor that I’m not optimistic about our ability to do the things that need to get done. I don’t think that the challenge is coming up with solutions. Rather, the challenge is having the political will, ability, and capacity to actually address the problems that are likely to emerge.

Do you think our society is willing to embrace disruption caused by technological change because it will make us better off in the long term, or will they look to the government to create a situation where they can be shielded from disruption and don’t have to adjust? It seems to me that society seems more on the disruption-averse side of things.

I think that is the case. While there are a few people who embrace the disruption, there are many more who fear it. Yet regardless of where you fall in that equation, we need to be having local, state, and national conversations about these issues. When you factor in the issue of geographic disparities and how this issue plays out very differently in various parts of the country, it becomes apparent that we need to start talking about it. Any interventions, whether they’re business interventions or government-based interventions, are more easily executed the earlier we start addressing the issues. The longer we wait, the harder they’re going to be to deal with.

I’ve given talks in a number of different countries on these issues over the last few years. I generally have found that many other countries are actually further along in contemplating these issues, recognizing potential problems, and thinking about ways of dealing with them than the US. We’re still caught up in old debates based on an industrial economy, not even fully recognizing that we are undergoing the transition to a digital economy. A digital economy will create very different issues than an industrial one, meaning it will require different types of solutions. We’re really not having the correct types of conversations right now. That’s one of the reasons we wrote our book — to help stimulate a discussion on those kinds of issues.

Why do you think that’s the case? Why do you think that we’re not being forward-looking and thinking about how to embrace these issues?

I’m thinking back to a speech President Trump gave in Pennsylvania in front of a big semi-truck glistening in the sun. He was speaking about the American trucker and how important the American trucker is to the United States. Not once did he mention the threat AI poses to trucking jobs. To me, that nicely summed up the fact that we’re not really thinking hard about it — maybe we’ll think harder about it in the next few years.

So why do you think that we’re not contemplating these new issues but rather harboring a lot of nostalgia about the way things used to be?

I think that the example you gave actually helps to answer that question: poor leadership and poor governance. While our leaders are actually pretty good at diagnosing problems — though people don’t always agree on the diagnosis — they’re not nearly as good at thinking about the possible remedies. It’s easy to look at a problem and complain about it. We all spend a lot of time doing that. But I’m finding that modern Americans are not as forward-looking as they were in earlier periods.

If you go back to industrialization, that was a major challenge, and it took decades to work through those issues. Yet we did it, and as a result we ended up in a position of world leadership — economically, politically, and militarily. As we’re making the transition to a digital economy, it is equally as fundamental to what we went through with industrialization a century ago, yet we’re not having conversations in terms of the nature of the problem or the possible solutions.

So I think it really does come down to poor leadership and poor governance. Our political system is just not well set up now to deal with all of the difficult situations that technology creates, whether it be the handling of large tech platforms, preserving cybersecurity — we have foreign intruders hacking into our systems now — or a whole host of other issues that we’re not doing a very good job addressing.

We read a lot about the AI race with China. Are we losing that race? And do you agree with the metaphor of this being a “race”?

Well, it is a race — one in which China is certainly investing an extraordinary amount of money and, because of their large population, does have some natural advantages. There are ways in which China actually is ahead of us. For example, they have better and more integrated products related to mobile payment systems and other aspects of the transition to a digital economy.

Now, part of it is that they don’t worry about monopoly power. They don’t care if there’s a single company that is dominating one niche or five niches. In fact, as an authoritarian country, sometimes that situation may be easier. If there’s only one company that the Chinese have to deal with or get information from, they know exactly where to go.

But in other respects, I think people often exaggerate the threat. There’s a lot of security paranoia within China due to its authoritarian system. They’re not really set up to be creative and innovative in the same way that America is. I’ve talked with people in the private sector there who complained about all of the government bureaucracy and limits to innovation that they faced.

For example, we’ve talked about autonomous vehicles. You need high-definition maps in order for those vehicles to be able to navigate the streets. China is so worried about internal security that there’re things that can’t be mapped, like anything close to a military installation, sensitive from a defense standpoint, or near a major government facility. There are big holes in their high-definition maps, which means that they have problems developing autonomous vehicles.

That’s just one example where I think an authoritarian system faces disadvantages compared to a democratic system. We have the startup culture, great educational institutions, and people who want to innovate. So I’m perhaps more optimistic than some other people that the US will do well on a longer-term basis. However, we need to invest in our infrastructure and conduct workforce development much better than we currently are in order to keep pace with these other countries.

My guest today has been Darrell West. Darrell, thanks for coming on the podcast.

Thank you, Jim.

