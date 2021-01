Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 17:25 Hits: 3

Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers are criticizing stock trading app Robinhood’s Thursday decision to block users from buying or trading stocks popular on a Reddit forum, including GameStop, AMC and BlackBerry. The decision followed...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/536302-lawmakers-weigh-in-on-robinhood-limiting-trades