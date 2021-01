Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 18:13 Hits: 4

The stock trading app Robinhood was hit with a class-action lawsuit Thursday almost immediately after restricting the trading of stocks popularized by a Reddit forum.The suit, filed in the Southern District of New York, claims that the day-trading...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/536320-class-action-lawsuit-filed-against-robinhood-for-restricting-trading