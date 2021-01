Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 00:58 Hits: 6

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) in a statement Thursday said her office was “reviewing” trading on the Robinhood app relating to GameStop stock.“We are aware of concerns raised regarding activity on the Robinhood app, including...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/finance/536418-new-york-attorney-generals-office-actively-reviewing-robinhood-activity