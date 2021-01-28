Two of the best ideas I’ve heard in a long time and a ‘money quote’

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 16:08 Hits: 2

Here are two of the most interesting ideas I’ve heard in a long time, both from an anonymous economics professor at the University of Texas-Austin via George Mason economist Bryan Caplan at EconLog:

1. Moving homeless encampments from low-income areas in cities like Austin to college campuses like UT-Austin, see “Homeless Camping in Austin: A Modest Proposal.” Here’s an excerpt:

The political, social, and academic elite of Austin is the primary relevant constituency for permitting homeless camping, and they receive the most unambiguous benefits of the policy through smug self-satisfaction while bearing none of the costs. True, these total benefits are dwarfed by the costs to those living in lower income areas, but the relative political power of the two groups leads to the policy being enacted despite the costs outweighing the benefits. ….. The Governor of Texas should immediately instruct the Department of Public Safety to clear out all campsites from highway right-of-ways while at the same time prohibiting the University of Texas from enforcing any prohibitions on camping, loitering, or solicitation. Transportation of persons and property from the right-of-ways to campus could be provided free of charge. This policy might lead to some disruptions on campus, but it would be no worse than the disruptions faced by lower income Austinites who find such camps popping up near their homes and places of work. And, certainly, faculty at UT are at the pinnacle of the social elite in Austin and among the strongest supporters permitting homeless camping. They benefit the most, and they should pay the costs. It would be admittedly jarring to see faculty harassed and threatened on their way to teach classes, but faculty themselves have enthusiastically supported policies that have imposed such harassment and threatening behavior on less privileged Austinites, as is well documented in the viral video below circulating regarding the Windsor Park neighborhood. Surely “marginalized” working class individuals who provide important services to our economy deserve to have at least the same level of safety and security as those who write about the tribulations of the marginalized classes from the comfort of their own offices.

2. Establish an “Office of Free Speech” at every university where faculty can lodge complaints when their academic freedom or free speech rights are violated, or when policies are put in place to limit the possibilities for intellectual diversity, see “The Office of Free Speech: A Not-So-Modest Proposal for Academia.” Here’s an excerpt:

Whenever someone is attacked in this way, faculty who tend to support academic freedom act as if it is a victory when nothing is ultimately done to the faculty member. This purely defensive stance is a recipe for failure; the process is the punishment, and the people who sought to limit free speech or impose political hiring criteria are free to keep trying until they succeed. Knowing this, few faculty chose to fight back, and almost all attacks on academic freedom, free speech, and intellectual diversity succeed without the aggressors even having to truly fight. Existing institutions and norms are thus insufficient to address the problems of the current moment. What is required is administrative reform, where attacks on academic freedom, free speech, and intellectual diversity are treated with at least the same degree of seriousness as other offenses at universities. Specifically, every university should have an “Office of Free Speech” where faculty can lodge complaints when their academic freedom or free speech rights are violated, or when policies are put in place to limit the possibilities for intellectual diversity. This office must have adequate funding to complete independent investigations of such allegations, and it should report directly to the highest authority governing the university, either the board of trustees or regents for most private universities or the regents or state legislature for public universities. These investigations must have teeth; attacking academic freedom (not simply criticizing speech with speech) cannot be allowed to stand as acceptable behavior for administrators, faculty, or students. The same sorts of consequences available for other offenses should be applied to those who use their position at the university to deprive others of their institutional or constitutional rights.

An excellent “money quote” comment below the post from Andre:

Offices of Diversity, Inclusion and Equity (DIE) exist on the assumption that the system is inequitable and has hidden inequities that must be rooted out. If they were to acknowledge the fact that most elite universities have for the past 40 years been granting *advantages* to “members of disadvantaged groups,” rather than discriminating against them – those offices would have no reason to exist. When people are being paid to find something, they’re going to find it. Everywhere.

The post Two of the best ideas I’ve heard in a long time and a ‘money quote’ appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/carpe-diem/two-of-the-best-ideas-ive-heard-in-a-long-time/