Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 14:50 Hits: 4

Stock markets dropped Wednesday morning amid an uncertain week of mixed earnings, an expected Federal Reserve policy decision, and the unusual influence of amateur online traders.The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened down 450 points, or 1.5...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/536051-dow-sinks-as-stocks-fall-from-records