Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 19:06 Hits: 4

New Jersey's House members are urging the Biden administration and congressional leaders to include repeal of the cap on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction in the next coronavirus relief bill."Relief from the unfair and destructive SALT cap...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/536139-new-jersey-lawmakers-press-for-inclusion-of-salt-cap-repeal-in-next-relief