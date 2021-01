Articles

Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Business groups are preparing for a lobbying fight after Democrats in both chambers reintroduced a bill Tuesday to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 by 2025.The Raise the Wage Act, spearheaded by incoming Senate Budget Committee...

