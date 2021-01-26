5 questions for Michael Strain on President Biden’s economic relief plan

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Does the US need another stimulus package? If so, how big should it be? What should it focus on in particular? And what might the long-term consequences of continued deficit spending be? I recently discussed these questions and more with Michael Strain.

Michael Strain is the Arthur F. Burns Scholar and director of economic policy studies at AEI. He’s also the author of The American Dream Is Not Dead: (But Populism Could Kill It), released in February of last year.

Pethokoukis: It seems that every time a new stimulus plan is proposed, Wall Street raises its economic forecast. Does that mean Biden’s new $1.9 trillion stimulus plan is good for the economy?

Strain: Wall Street is basically right in that, if you cut checks to American households or increase unemployment benefits, consumers will spend more than they otherwise would have. That spending will result in greater economic growth and activity. Of course, that’s a short-term forecast. The money that we borrow has to be paid back at some point, which puts at risk slowing the economy in the future. So Wall Street isn’t really capturing the full story.

I think President Biden’s stimulus proposal is too large. Congress appropriated $900 billion this past December. That $900 billion, when combined with the $1.9 trillion that Mr. Biden is proposing, amounts to roughly $2.8 trillion in stimulus. Yet looking ahead in 2021, the economic hole caused by the pandemic will total below $500 billion — $3 trillion in stimulus would fill that hole multiple times over. Plus, the economy is already projected to grow robustly throughout 2021 without an additional $2 trillion, so Biden’s plan just seems unnecessary.

There are also several aspects of Biden’s proposal that would be counterproductive. For example, it doesn’t make sense to increase the generosity of unemployment benefits by $400 a week through the month of September, nor does it seem appropriate to give $2,000 checks to households, particularly households earning six-figure incomes.

So you’re assuming that there’s a trade-off to continuously cutting checks. Is this trade-off commonly accepted? Don’t some people believe that, so long as we have low interest rates and low inflation, we shouldn’t worry about the future consequences of accruing debt?

The general debate at this point seems to promote the idea that deficits don’t matter. But I think that if you pushed the people who are currently making that argument, it would become clear that’s not really what they mean. They just believe that it makes sense to borrow for what they would like to spend.

There’s a legitimate debate to be had about the impact of deficits. Significant changes in the way the economy works should prompt a fresh examination of the issue. But I think it would be difficult to find an economist who actually believes that we should just borrow without limit.

Looking backwards, the stimulus packages passed over the previous 10 months have been necessary — I even think passing a little bit more right now would be appropriate. But adding $1.9 trillion to the $900 billion that Congress spent in December is much larger than necessary.

What are you concerned might happen as a result of continued big budget deficits and ever-rising public debt?

For one, dumping this much money into a supply-constrained economy risks inflation, possibly even this year. I also think government borrowing could crowd out private sector investment, which would then slow future productivity, wage, and national income growth. That having been said, I don’t think that the United States is at risk of a major debt crisis. I think those concerns have been overblown. Deficits and debt are less of an immediate emergency and more of an issue that will gradually erode the foundation of our prosperity.

There are also political concerns to this. Currently, the US government is on track to spend more money on interest payments servicing the debt than on national defense. And because the size of the debt is so large, the government is vulnerable to relatively modest interest rate increases. Any future rate increase will significantly raise the amount the government would have to spend just to service the debt, thereby sapping funds from other government priorities. So there are lots of reasons why we should be prudent in borrowing.

Should we raise the national minimum wage to $15, as Biden has proposed?

No. The Congressional Budget Office looked at what would happen if we were to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, and they found that it would reduce the number of jobs in the low-wage labor market by 1.3 million. That’s a reasonable estimate, but I think they’re lowballing it. I think you would see significantly more jobs lost, coupled with a large drop in the number of people getting hired.

While we don’t have a lot of evidence on what happens when you raise a minimum wage to $15 an hour, Seattle had pretty severe employment reductions when wages hit $13 an hour. So I think a $15 national minimum wage mandate would be really devastating to the low-wage labor market.

So far, we’ve mainly discussed what you don’t like in the Biden agenda. Are there any proposals that you find interesting or think would be helpful to the economy?

The best thing that Biden is proposing is the federal grants to state and local governments, which are providers of essential services and major employers. The decrease in tax revenue caused by the pandemic left these governments with no choice but to lay off workers, especially since Congress failed to provide funding for states and localities in the previous relief packages. In fact, current employment by state and local governments is down about 1.4 million workers relative to last February. Until state and local governments receive relief, this will act as a drag on the recovery and prolong the period of economic weakness.

Another admirable aspect of Biden’s proposal is his push to get schools reopened. While that’s going to take money, he’s right to make it a major goal — keeping kids out of classrooms damages their future economic prospects. Some may never recover from that, while for others, it might take years. Closed schools are a national emergency, so I was pleased to see him focused on that.

