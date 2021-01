Articles

The Senate on Monday confirmed Janet Yellen as the first woman to lead the Treasury Department, where her immediate priority will be addressing the coronavirus recession.Yellen, a Democrat, was confirmed by the Senate 84-15, with broad bipartisan...

