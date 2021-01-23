Is President Biden’s $1.9 trillion rescue plan the right approach? My long-read Q&A with Michael Strain

Articles

How will President Biden’s $1.9 trillion economic relief proposal impact the US economy? At what point should we be concerned about the rising national debt? And how prudent is a national $15 minimum wage? In a recent interview, I discussed these questions and more with Michael Strain.

Michael Strain is the Arthur F. Burns Scholar and director of economic policy studies at AEI. He’s also the author of The American Dream Is Not Dead: (But Populism Could Kill It), released in February of last year.

What follows is a lightly edited transcript of our conversation, including portions that were cut from the original podcast. You can download the episode here, and don’t forget to subscribe to my podcast on Apple Podcasts or Stitcher. Tell your friends, leave a review.

Pethokoukis: Late last year, Congress passed a $900 billion stimulus bill. Now, Joe Biden has proposed a $1.9 trillion plan. It seems that every time a new stimulus is proposed, Wall Street raises its economic forecast for the next two years. Does that mean Biden’s new plan is good for the economy?

Strain: I think Wall Street is basically right in that, if you cut a bunch of checks to American households, increase unemployment benefits, or do things of that nature, consumers will spend more than they otherwise would have. That spending will result in greater economic growth and more economic activity.

Of course, that’s a short-term forecast and a short-term focus. If it were the case that borrowing money and giving it to households to increase their spending were a free lunch, then we would do it continuously. However, the money that we borrow has to be paid back at some point, which puts at risk slowing the economy in the future. So I think Wall Street is capturing an important element of what happens when we borrow, but they’re not capturing the full story.

I think President Biden’s stimulus proposal actually takes us well beyond where we need to be. The policy debate seems to have forgotten that Congress appropriated $900 billion of economic relief and recovery spending this past December. If you take that $900 billion and add it to the $1.9 trillion that Mr. Biden is proposing, that takes us to roughly $2.8 trillion — about a trillion dollars more than the CARES Act from March. The economy does not need $2.8 trillion of economic recovery and relief spending right now. That amount would fill the output gap several times over. Right now, the economy is probably only about $600 billion below its potential output.

When you say potential output, you mean the amount of economic activity we would have if there were no pandemic and the economy had continued on its previous growth path, correct? We’re essentially $600 billion below that level.

Yes. Looking ahead in 2021, the economic hole caused by the pandemic will total below $500 billion. So when you’re talking about another $3 trillion in stimulus, we’re going to be filling that hole multiple times over, far more than what is necessary.

Of course, there are multiple ways to look at these kinds of spending measures. One way is to look from the top-down and say, “What’s the size of the economic hole caused by that?” A different way is to look at it from the bottom-up and say, “Okay, well, forget about the size of the hole. What do we need to spend money on?” Yet even when you take a bottom-up perspective, there’s still quite a bit in Biden’s proposal that would actually be counterproductive.

For example, it doesn’t make sense to increase the generosity of unemployment benefits by $400 a week through the month of September. Doing so would slow the recovery and keep more people unemployed, thereby harming the economy as a whole. Mr. Biden’s proposal to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour also doesn’t make sense. And I don’t agree with giving $2,000 checks to households, particularly households earning six-figure incomes. Basically, there’s more in what he’s proposing than what the economy needs.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to the Senate floor as he and the rest of the U.S. Senate face a decision over approving 2,000 dollars stimulus checks on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

You’re assuming that there’s a trade-off to continuously cutting checks. But is this trade-off commonly accepted? Because it seems like most analysts assume that any trade-offs we incur from more debt are so far down the road that they don’t need to be considered, especially if we have low interest rates and low inflation. Why are they wrong?

I don’t necessarily think that the analysts are wrong. They’re typically looking, at most, three quarters into the future, meaning they’re really focused on the current quarter, Q1, as well as Q2, Q3, and Q4 of 2021. Given the economic environment we’re in, I wouldn’t expect federal borrowing to have a measurably negative impact on the economy. In fact, it’s going to have a positive impact on the economy.

It’s not just Wall Street. Janet Yellen was testifying today, and she was saying, “We need to go big.” She didn’t seem to be super concerned about deficits either. And I assume she’s supporting the full range of the Biden agenda, or else she probably wouldn’t have taken that job. So it’s not just Wall Street. It’s also a former fed chair who’s a highly regarded economist.

Sure. And it’s also me. If you look back at the last 10 months or so, I thought we needed to go big in March, and it was really good that we did. I thought that we needed to do something in August or September as well, but we didn’t do that — it ended up taking until last month to pass the $900 billion. I even think it would be appropriate to do a little bit more right now. And it’s important that anything that’s done is deficit-financed, because raising taxes right now would slow the economy.

But the main question is, how much do you want to do? And again, I think adding $1.9 trillion to the $900 billion that Congress spent in December is multiple times larger than what’s currently needed. I also think many of the individual programs included in the $1.9 trillion proposal are inadvisable. Not all, certainly, but many of them.

I agree with you that the general flavor of the debate at this point is a sense that we shouldn’t worry about deficits and deficits don’t matter. But I think that if you actually pushed a lot of the people who are making that argument, it would become pretty clear that they don’t really mean that deficits and debt don’t matter. They just mean that it makes sense to borrow for what they would like to spend. And if you asked one of the deficits-don’t-matter-people, “Should we continue running $2 trillion deficits for the next five years?” they’d probably say, “Well, that seems excessive.”

I think there’s a legitimate debate to be had about how much deficits matter and what their impacts are. There are significant changes in the way that the economy works that should prompt a fresh examination of those issues. But I think it would be difficult to find an economist who actually believes that we should just borrow without limit.

What are you concerned might happen as a result of continued big budget deficits and ever-rising public debt?

I’m one of the few people who expect to have above-target inflation in the year 2021. I think Congress appropriating Biden’s $1.9 trillion plan would increase that risk, meaning we could see inflation above 3.5 percent, maybe above 4 percent. That would be sufficient to make it a big public issue, to get Congress talking about it, to put pressure on the Fed, et cetera. I think that’s one tangible risk that could result from dumping that much money into a supply-constrained economy.

I also think government borrowing does crowd out private sector investment. A common rebuttal to that claim is that interest rates are very low. And sure, interest rates are low, but that also means that the economic returns on investment have lowered. So it’s not at all obvious to me why simply stating that market interest rates are low is an argument that this kind of crowding doesn’t matter. I think the evidence suggests that it still does: If you have less private sector investment, that means you’re slowing future productivity growth, slowing wages, and slowing the growth of national income. I think that matters.

Now, I don’t think that the United States is at risk of a major debt crisis. I think those concerns have been overblown. Think about two kinds of economic problems. One kind of problem is a bear shows up at your front door. It’s an emergency — you’ve got to get the bear off of your lawn, you can’t let the bear inside your house. That’s the way that a lot of people on the right, including some economists, talked about government borrowing after the 2008 financial crisis. I think that’s possible, but I’m not even a little bit worried about it. The other kind of economic problem is termites in the woodwork. And I think deficits and debt are a termites-in-the-woodwork problem. They gradually eat away and erode the foundation of prosperity, which is a real concern.

There are also political concerns. Under current trends, the US government is on track to spend more money on interest payments servicing the debt than on national defense. That doesn’t strike me as a politically sustainable situation. The US government has also put itself in a position of being very vulnerable to relatively modest interest rate increases because the size of the debt is so large. If Treasury bond interest rates were to go up by a half or a whole percentage point, that would significantly increase the amount of money that the government would have to spend just servicing the debt.

Is that the scenario you’re worried might occur as a result of higher inflation?

Well, it’s related. I’m also worried about increasing the interest rates that private actors will have to face if they want to take out a commercial and industrial loan to expand their business, start a business, or do something to that extent. But right now, I’m talking about the direct exposure the government has to higher interest rates because they have so much debt outstanding. That not only could create political problems and turmoil, but it also crowds out other government priorities. There are a lot of things that the government should be spending money on and investing in other than paying our bondholders, and the amount of money we have to spend servicing the debt every year crowds out some of those other priorities.

There are lots of reasons why we should be prudent in borrowing. There are reasons related to the borrowing costs faced by private sector actors, businesses, and households. There are arguments concerning macroeconomic issues like inflation or public finances like debt service, not to mention there are political ramifications to this as well. It was prudent to borrow $2 trillion in March and $900 billion last month. It would be prudent to borrow $400 billion in the first quarter of 2021 if you spent it on the right things. But another $2 trillion is just way more than the economy needs, and there are real consequences for borrowing.

We’re talking about trade-offs to debt… you also mentioned the minimum wage earlier — President Biden wants to raise the national minimum wage to $15. What are the trade-offs to that idea?

Well, I think a $15-an-hour national minimum wage would be devastating to the low-wage labor market. The last time I looked, there are three states where the median wage is below $16.50 per hour, meaning half of all workers earn less than $16.50 in those states. In 47 states, over 25 percent of the workforce earns less than $15 an hour. So even in high-wage states, a quarter of the workforce still earns less than $15 an hour. Those statistics tell us that $15 is a really high minimum wage. The idea that you could increase labor costs that dramatically and require employers in most states to raise the wages of a huge share of their workforces in order to be in compliance with federal minimum wage regulation — without seeing significant employment reductions — just strikes me as completely implausible.

You would expect people to lose their jobs?

Yes, I would. Normally, what happens when you raise the minimum wage is less that people lose their jobs and more that fewer people get hired. And I would expect many fewer people to get hired going forward. But given that you’re talking about doubling the federal minimum wage, I would also expect people to lose their jobs in this instance.

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), joins a demonstration with striking McDonalds workers demanding a $15 minimum wage in Las Vegas, Nevada U.S., June 14, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The Congressional Budget Office looked at what would happen if we were to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, and they found that it would reduce the number of jobs in the low-wage labor market by 1.3 million. That’s a reasonable estimate, but I think that they’re lowballing it. I think you would see significantly more jobs lost than the 1.3 million they estimated.

We don’t have a lot of great evidence on what happens when you take a minimum wage to $15 an hour, mostly because minimum wages at that level were basically unheard of until very recently. But if you look at Seattle, which is on its way to $15, you’ll see pretty severe employment reductions when wages hit $13 an hour. So I think a $15 national minimum wage mandate would be really devastating.

Biden kind of ran in opposition to the far left. He was going to be more mainstream, centrist, a deal maker, bipartisan. So it’s discouraging to see him take up this policy, which really was championed by the far left — you’d associate this proposal more with the Bernie Sanders than Joe Biden.

So far, we’ve mainly discussed what you don’t like in the Biden agenda. Are there any proposals that you find interesting or think would be helpful to the economy?

I think the best thing that Biden is proposing, from an economic perspective, is the federal government grants to state and local governments. That has been the most glaring and economically damaging omission from what Congress has done so far to support the economy in the wake of the virus. State and local governments are providers of essential services, but they are also major employers and are generally prohibited from running budget deficits. And so, when they saw their tax revenue plunge as a consequence of the lockdowns and the pandemic, they had little choice but to lay off lots of workers. In fact, current employment by state and local governments is down about 1.4 million workers relative to where it was in February, including 600,000 education sector workers employed by local governments.

If the federal government can’t help the state and local governments by replacing some of the tax revenue they’re losing, then state and local government employment is going to act as a drag on the recovery. It’s going to keep the unemployment rate up, and it’s going to prolong the period of economic weakness.

Congress has done a remarkable job replacing the income that households have lost and a terrific job replacing the revenue that small businesses have lost. But they also need to replace the tax revenue that state and local governments have lost in order to help those governments keep workers on their payroll and help the economy overall. I think that proposal is the best part of President Biden’s package.

Are you concerned that this proposal might reward bad governance in a lot of cities and states?

Well, that’s always a concern. Congress can create a formula to make sure that the amount of money that goes to each state is determined by the tax revenue losses that are pandemic-related, not determined by the overall general finances that state and local governments found themselves in prior to the pandemic. You want to make sure that you’re not using federal money to bail out bad behavior by states. I think Congress can figure out how to make that distinction.

The politics of this have been crazy. The state of Illinois has a dangerously mismanaged pension fund. Earlier on in the pandemic, an official associated with that pension fund wrote a letter to Congress requesting that Congress bail out the fund. Understandably, this spooked a lot of Republicans. It would be an outrageous abuse of taxpayer dollars for Congress to bail out any state’s pension fund as a consequence of this pandemic.

So of course, you want to set up safeguards to make sure that you’re not correcting for bad management on the parts of states and localities. But Congress can make sure that the sizes of the grants are determined by revenue lost because of the pandemic, not due to decades of previous mismanagement.

I think the other big thing most admirable about Biden’s proposal is his push to get schools reopened. While that’s going to take money, he’s right to make it a major goal. Keeping kids out of classrooms, as the US has done, is going to damage the future economic prospects of those kids. Some may never recover from that, while for others, it might take years. Closed schools are a national emergency, so I was really pleased to see Mr. Biden focused so much on that. He is definitely proposing some good things. I just think he’s pushing the package further than it should go.

What are the future prospects of the American economy? How will the economy be set up once we get beyond these first two post-pandemic years? Do you think that there’ll be lingering problems because of the pandemic?

First of all, I think it’s important to again recognize how successful Congress has been so far in supporting the economy. Their actions have really set the economy up for a great 2021 and 2022. In the second quarter, the economy contracted by about 9 percent relative to the first. Yet despite that 9-percent contraction, personal income actually increased by 11 percent. That’s because the CARES Act, the $2 trillion package that was passed in March, has allowed households to weather this storm. Typically, households typically save around 7 percent of their monthly income. But in April, households saved about 34 percent. Last month, households were saving still around 12 percent or 13 percent, meaning they have a financial cushion that they’re using to ride this out.

Congress created the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to support small business revenue over this period. And in part because of the PPP, the rate of commercial bankruptcy filings is actually a little bit below where it was prior to the virus. There’s very little evidence to suggest that we’re seeing a massive wave of business closures, which, of course, is what many people expected back in February and March. So there is limited evidence of the sorts of problems that economists often refer to as “scarring” (meaning issues with longer-term consequences).

U.S. Representative Steve Chabot (R-OH) hold a news conference about Paycheck Protection Program to Relief for Small Bussines today on December 10, 2020 at Capitol Hill Front Step in Washington DC, USA. Via REUTERS/Lenin Nolly/Sipa USA

We have seen a big spike in long-term unemployment, and that’s going to be a major challenge to be sure. But I think that we’re going to emerge from this. And by “emerge from this,” I mean we’ll we get to a situation where we have the virus under control through some combination of vaccinations and herd immunity from people who have already been infected. When we reach that point, we’re going to have a weak economy with elevated unemployment, but we’ll be in the territory of a familiar economic downturn. While we’re certainly going to have some deeper problems to work through, there’ll be significantly fewer issues than many people expected.

It looks like 2021 is going to be a year of really rapid economic growth, thanks in part to fiscal policy. It would not surprise me if we saw 5 percent growth this quarter, something like 8-10 percent growth next quarter, and rapid growth in the second half of the year. Again, this is all once more people are vaccinated and things look a little more normal.

That’s another reason why we don’t need another $2 trillion right now. We’re already set to be growing robustly throughout 2021, with the unemployment rate falling even without another $2 trillion.

Will we have the sorts of longer-term changes that you’re referring to? I guess I’m of the view that things are going to change less than a lot of people think. I think there are going to be changes on the margins, to be sure. It used to be common for people to fly from New York to Los Angeles for a two-hour meeting. I have flown from Washington to the West Coast for a 45-minute speech. I wouldn’t be surprised if people cut back on that. And I wouldn’t be surprised if people who’ve invested a lot in learning how to work from home — and are successful at doing so — work from home more often than before.

However, I think that the economic benefits of cities and agglomeration are still going to be a powerful force attracting people to live in densely populated areas. And the benefits of working in an office, I think, are in many ways more apparent than they were prior to the pandemic. So I expect things will be different in ways that are noticeable, but I think that those differences will be relatively marginal.

My guest today has been Michael Strain. Mike, thanks for coming on the podcast.

Thanks for having me.

