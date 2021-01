Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 20:28 Hits: 17

President Biden on Thursday appointed Allison Herren Lee to serve as acting chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).Lee, a Democrat, has been tapped to lead the investment industry regulator until the Senate confirms Gary Gensler, a...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/535298-biden-taps-allison-herren-lee-as-sec-acting-chair