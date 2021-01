Special briefing on appraiser bias

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 22:11 Hits: 7

The American Enterprise Institute’s Housing Center released a special update to its Housing Market Indicators on January 19, covering the presence of appraiser racial bias. The call reports on our use of big data to evaluate whether media allegations are correct that appraiser bias on home loans is common.

The AEI Housing Market Indicators provide accurate and timely metrics for the housing market. These include Mortgage Risk/Leverage (with a particular focus on agency first-time buyer volume and risk), house prices and appreciation trends, housing sales (new and existing sales whether institutionally financed, cash, and other-financed), and inventory levels. Since the housing market is influenced by many different factors, all need to be considered together to better understand market trends.