Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 16:04 Hits: 2

Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen said at her confirmation hearing Tuesday that it’s important to “act big” on coronavirus relief, championing President-elect Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion proposal.“Neither the president-elect, nor I, propose...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/534775-yellen-says-its-important-to-act-big-on-coronavirus-relief