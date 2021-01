Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 18:44 Hits: 7

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Thursday that the flood of fiscal and monetary support provided to fight the coronavirus recession could help the U.S. economy recover to its pre-pandemic strength "much sooner" than expected.Powell said...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/534271-powell-us-economy-may-rebound-from-pandemic-much-sooner-than-we-had-feared