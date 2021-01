Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 13:38 Hits: 5

Jobless claims in the first full week of January spiked to a seasonally adjusted 965,000, a 23 percent increase from the previous week, and the highest weekly amount since August.The increase in jobless claims follows a December jobs report that...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/534190-jobless-claims-spike-to-965000