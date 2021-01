Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 11 January 2021

The federal deficit in the first quarter of the 2021 fiscal year surpassed a half trillion, reaching $572 billion, according to an estimate by the Congressional Budget Office.The deficit set a new record of $3.1 trillion in 2020, as the pandemic...

