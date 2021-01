Articles

The Democratic takeover of the Senate means the financial services industry can expect stricter rules and tougher oversight once President-elect Joe Biden takes office.Victories by Sens.-elect Jon Ossoff (D) and Raphael Warnock (D) in Georgia last...

