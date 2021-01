Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 16:26 Hits: 6

The IRS said that it is working with tax preparation companies to get stimulus payments to people whose money was sent to temporary bank accounts.The agency said in a statement on Friday that it has already sent over 100 million payments to...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/533332-irs-working-to-get-stimulus-payments-to-people-whose-money-was-sent-to