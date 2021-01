Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 17:22 Hits: 3

Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on Wednesday that passing legislation to provide $2,000 stimulus checks will be one of the first orders of business once Democrats take control of the chamber on Jan. 20."One of the first...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/532902-schumer-says-2k-checks-will-be-top-priority-of-democratic-controlled-senate