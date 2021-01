Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 15:26 Hits: 4

The stock market opened with gains Thursday in the wake of Congress affirming President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory after a mob swarmed the U.S. Capitol and delayed the process on Wednesday.The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up more...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/533102-stocks-stretch-record-breaking-rally-through-attack-on-capitol