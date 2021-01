Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 21:38 Hits: 5

Stock markets on Wednesday closed at new highs even as swarms of armed rioters mobbed the Capitol, interrupting Congress's certification of President-elect Joe Biden's electoral win.The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 438 points, or...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/532980-dow-closes-at-new-record-despite-rioters-attack-on-capitol