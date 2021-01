Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 18:37 Hits: 10

The deficit for 2021 is already on track to reach $2.3 trillion, or 10.4 percent of gross domestic product, higher than any year except 2020, according to estimates from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a budgetary watchdog group.Last...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/532717-2021-deficit-on-track-to-reach-23-trillion-watchdog