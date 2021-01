Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 01:53 Hits: 7

Wall Street traders are closely watching Tuesday’s runoff elections in Georgia, which will determine control of the Senate and the overall balance of power in Washington for the next two years.Stock markets have soared since the elections, buoyed by...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/532622-wall-street-zeros-in-on-georgia-runoffs