Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 14:51 Hits: 5

Stock markets rose in early trading Wednesday, nearing records set earlier in the week as 2020 nears its close.The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 95 points, or 0.3 percent, and the S&P 500 was up 12 points, or 0.3 percent.Markets rebounded...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/532068-stocks-rise-in-final-days-of-2020