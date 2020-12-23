5 questions for Amitabh Chandra on promoting choice and preserving innovation in health care

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 16:46 Hits: 2

Why does America spend more on health care than all other developed countries? And what can policymakers do to improve coverage levels without sacrificing innovation? I recently discussed these questions with Amitabh Chandra.

Amitabh is the John H. Makin Visiting Scholar here at AEI, where his work focuses the economics of health care policy. In addition, he is a professor at both Harvard Business School and the director of health policy research at the Harvard Kennedy School, a member of the Congressional Budget Office’s Panel of Health Advisers, and a research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Below is an abbreviated transcript of our conversation. You can read our full discussion here. You can also subscribe to my podcast on Apple Podcasts or Stitcher, or download the podcast on Ricochet.

Pethokoukis: I would like health care reforms in America that both reduce spending and improve health care outcomes. Is that possible?

Chandra: I think reducing health care spending is the wrong goal, actually. Yes, there’s evidence that we could achieve the same outcomes by spending less money more effectively. But a lot of the work that we need to do — helping the uninsured, doing more care coordination, implementing more telemedicine — requires us to spend more. That’s not to say that there isn’t waste in the system, but it all comes down to whether we can figure out where that waste is and whether we can remove it.

There’s a perception that America spends a larger share of GDP on healthcare than other countries, and the difference between those two shares is waste of some sort. Is this true?

There are kernels of truth in that view, but large parts of it are incorrect. Let me provide a few reasons why.

First, the rest of the world is currently spending too little, particularly in areas such as pharmaceuticals, and so they’re benefiting from American innovation. I don’t have a problem with the free-riding, but that’s one reason these countries end up spending less

Second, many of these countries are actually poorer than the United States, and people spend more on health care as they get richer. And let’s be clear: If you go to an NHS hospital, you will be in a ward with 20 to 25 patients, whereas you will probably have a private or semi-private room in any US hospital. If I get my tumor imaged in the United States, they’re using a 2 or 3 Tesla MRI machine, compared to a 0.5 Tesla machine in the UK. These differences in attributes can generate large differences in prices.

Via Twenty20

Third, doctors’ wages depend on forces outside of the health care system — including the wages that aspiring physicians would be paid if they chose to become lawyers instead — so we don’t really know how to whack the salaries of US doctors without affecting who goes into medicine in the United States. And crucially, the high wages of US health care professionals are not a unique problem for health care — other high-skill professionals also get paid more in America.

What would you say to those who believe that Medicare for All is a better way to improve health outcomes in America?

Medicare for All is not much more than a slogan, and a lot of the hard work required to make it a concrete policy proposal has just not been done.

Beyond that, the main problem with Medicare for All is that it gives government unbelievable pricing power in the health care marketplace, which would result in prices being set below competitive levels. Now, the advocates will say, “Lower prices? That’s great!” But this is a problem because it will shut down innovation, meaning you don’t get a world in which tomorrow’s health care is actually better than today’s health care.

It’s still possible for the government to have a big role in health care, but we don’t want it to be so big that it’s the only payer, which would discourage innovation and essentially guarantee that health care in 2030 will look like 2020 health care. In fact, in 2030, you might even get 2010 health care — and you would never know it, because there isn’t a private market to compare your outcome to!

What reforms to the US health care system would you like to see? How viable are such reforms?

We should be pushing for much more choice in the US health care system, which is better than forcing everyone to consume 2019 health care at 2019 prices. Some Americans might be fine with consuming 2010 health care if it’s cheaper. As long as we’re able to do the risk adjustment properly, that kind of choice could drive a lot of value and result in larger paychecks for employees.

Fortunately, my sense is, as long as we don’t try to straightjacket everybody into the same plan, we will be okay with moving towards a system where employees, patients, Medicare Advantage enrollees, and Medicaid enrollees all have more choice. In fact, I would think that the exchanges created by the Affordable Care Act could provide a chassis for exactly that kind of competition.

Ideally, there would be a regulated market, so we’re not saying it’s a free-for-all. But there’s no reason to think that marketplace could not offer an NHS-level coverage option, as well as an extremely expensive option that caters to patient preferences for very high-tech health care. And remember, as long as you have a system that’s willing to pay for 2030 health care, that 2030 health care ultimately goes generic. It ultimately becomes the health care that everybody else receives.

What would be the criticism of this kind of choice-based system from someone a health care expert on the left?

A good critic would predict two problems. First, a race to the bottom: A bunch of insurers would offer extremely skinny plans that offer essentially no coverage, a bunch of super healthy people would buy those plans, and that would unravel the entire insurance market. That’s a real fear.

Second, healthy people could buy the skinny plans, and when they get sick they’ll buy the super generous plan that gives them all the coverage that they want. That’s also a problem.

But both of those concerns are circumvented through better risk adjustment and establishing minimum benefits. Unfortunately, Obamacare didn’t really grapple with the fundamental thing that regulation needs to establish, which is: How low can your offering be in the health exchange market? It is essential to answer this if we want a robust marketplace of competing plans to exist. And there are multiple solutions. We could make state Medicaid programs’ levels of coverage represent the minimum level of coverage. Or we could calculate the cost of ensuring someone with health care from five years ago and make that the minimum.

The post 5 questions for Amitabh Chandra on promoting choice and preserving innovation in health care appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/5-questions-for-amitabh-chandra-on-promoting-choice-and-preserving-innovation-in-health-care/