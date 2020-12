Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 11:00 Hits: 1

The $900 billion COVID-19 relief package Congress approved Monday set up a series of tough deadlines for the incoming Biden administration. Expanded unemployment benefits are slated to phase out starting in mid-March. Other benefits intended to...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/531370-biden-faces-new-critical-deadlines-after-relief-package