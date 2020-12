Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 14:51 Hits: 8

In a sign of a weakening economic recovery, personal incomes fell 1.1 percent in November by some $221.8 billion, while consumption dropped 0.4 percent, or $63.3 billion, according to data released Wednesday by the Commerce Department.Personal...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/531426-personal-income-falls-11-percent-spending-down-in-november