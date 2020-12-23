Top 5 podcasts of 2020: ‘Hardly Working’ with Brent Orrell

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 19:30 Hits: 5

This blog post is part of AEI’s Best Podcasts of 2020 series. Click here to see other AEI podcast hosts’ favorite episodes of the year.

On Hardly Working, I engage with leading experts, authors, policymakers and practitioners on the topics of workforce development and criminal justice reform. We engage authors and other scholars on questions like automation, artificial intelligence, workforce retraining, and college education in prison.

Here are five of my favorite episodes from 2020.

1. The divided brain: Perception, social life, and interpersonal neurobiology Ep. #1, January 15

Most people know that the human brain is divided into two hemispheres: the left brain and the right brain. But what purpose does this division serve, and how does it influence perception, behavior, economics, and culture? Dr. Iain McGilchrist, author of The Master and His Emissary, joined me to discuss how the brain structure influences our work and social lives. Dr. McGilchrist is a psychiatrist and professor of literature residing on the Isle of Skye in North West Scotland.

2. Is there a better way to solve poverty? Ep. #11, May 13

People are natural problem solvers. When we work with low-income families to identify and tap into their resources and communities, we are laying the foundation for generational community change built on the talents, skills, and drive of low-income people themselves. Mauricio Miller, author of The Alternative: Most of What You Believe About Poverty is Wrong, joined me for a conversation about building on people’s strengths, supporting “positive deviance,” and lifting up poor communities during COVID-19.

3. How to stop outsourcing your opinions and re-learn critical thinking Ep. #30, September 23

We live in times marked by the omnipresence of the internet and instantaneous access to the accumulated knowledge of humanity. This leads us into relying on quick, narrow answers to large, complex questions. Are we going too far in our reliance on experts and, in the process, forgetting how to think for ourselves? In this episode, I talk to Vikram Mansharamani, a lecturer at Harvard University and the author of Think for Yourself: Restoring Common Sense in An Age of Experts and Artificial Intelligence. We discuss the need to reduce our reliance on experts living in the silos of their own professional fields, the importance of a liberal arts education, and how to stay focused on your mission.

4. Humans versus machines: How technology is impacting the future of workEp. #32, October 7

Artificial intelligence is bringing automation to increasing numbers of tasks and forcing human beings to work in concert with technology. Some say AI is actually rewriting the playbook of work altogether and may undermine the role of work as a source of meaning and purpose. Daniel Susskind, a Fellow in Economics at Balliol College, Oxford and the author of A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond, came on the show to discuss technological unemployment and the role of work in personal fulfillment. Along the way, we sort the science of artificial intelligence from the science fiction.

5. Freeing the mind: How liberal arts in prison supports the rehabilitation of offenders Ep. #33, October 14

The accessibility of a college-level education in prison has been a controversial topic for decades. While some view it as an innovative solution to reduce recidivism and help prisoners better understand themselves and the world around them, others see it as rewarding criminals and wasting taxpayer dollars. Max Kenner, the founder and Executive Director of the Bard Prison Initiative, a fully-accredited college program in the New York State correctional system, joined me to talk about the importance of educational equity, the history of education in prison, and how the liberal arts can set prisoners up for success in the modern workforce.

The post Top 5 podcasts of 2020: ‘Hardly Working’ with Brent Orrell appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/workforce/top-5-podcasts-of-2020-hardly-working-with-brent-orrell/