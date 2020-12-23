Top 10 podcasts of 2020: ‘Political Economy’ with James Pethokoukis

Articles

On Political Economy, I chat with a variety of smart people every Wednesday about public policy, technological progress, and economic history. And I’m confident that 2020 was the podcast’s best year yet, with fascinating guests discussing the state of the American Dream, the effect of artificial intelligence on the economy, and the necessity of optimistic stories about the future from Hollywood.

Below are my 10 favorite episodes of the year. Please check them out. And if you’re already a regular listener, thanks for listening and get ready for an even better 2021.

1. Kimberly Clausing: The progressive case for globalization— Ep. #163, January 15

It’s always interesting to talk with someone who comes to similar conclusions as you, but from a different direction. My conversation with Kimberly Clausing was no exception. Her recent book,Open, makes the progressive, center-left case for free trade and immigration. And it’s a compelling case, as Clausing combines an embrace of the economic benefits of globalization with concern for those left behind by the disruption it necessarily causes.

2. Alain Bertaud: How markets shape cities — Ep. #164, January 22

Have you ever wondered how F. A. Hayek would govern a city? If so, this is the podcast for you. Alain Bertaud — a former urban planner for the World Bank and the author of Order Without Design — explains how regulations constrain growth in cities and how energetic local government can make a positive difference by providing high-quality infrastructure and municipal services. In other words, the best mayors are “very good janitors” that maintain the optimal conditions for growth, rather than “inspired geniuses” who interfere with people’s freedom to build on their own property.

3. Michael Strain: The American Dream is not dead — Ep. #166, February 5

My AEI colleague Michael Strain joined the podcast five times this year (see also here, here, here, and here), but my favorite talk with him in 2020 was our first. We discussed his new book, The American Dream Is Not Dead, in which Strain pushes back against the unfounded pessimism peddled by populists on left and right. No, wages have not been stagnant. No, the middle class isn’t hollowing out. No, upward mobility isn’t a thing of the past. Strain explains why the evidence points to the contrary for each of these widely believed claims, giving credence to the cautious, proactive optimism that America currently needs.

4. Erik Brynjolfsson: Can AI help us overcome the productivity paradox? — Ep. #168, February 19

We talk a lot about productivity and innovation on this podcast. In particular, the productivity paradox: Why are the impressive capabilities of digital technology and artificial intelligence not translating into strong productivity growth in the US economy? Stanford University economist Erik Brynjolfsson makes it clear is that this is not unusual — past innovations such as the steam engine, electricity, and the computer also took time to be implemented into the economy and boost economic growth. So with time, says Brynjolfsson, we can expect today’s great innovations to do the same, so long as we redouble our efforts to promote education, entrepreneurship, and scientific research. Few people can explain these concepts as clearly, concisely, and compellingly as Brynjolfsson — a real pleasure.

5. Chad Syverson: The COVID crisis and economic growth — Ep. #180, May 6

The COVID pandemic will affect the world economy for years to come, but it’s not entirely clear how. We don’t know if we’ll see a decline in dynamism because of a post-COVID rise in risk aversion, or if the expedited adoption of digital technology will usher in a new productivity boom sooner than expected. In the face of all this uncertainty, it was a delight to explore these issues with University of Chicago economist Chad Syverson, who has explored these issues more comprehensively than almost anyone.

6. Matt Ridley: How innovation works — Ep. #184, June 3

Matt Ridley was phenomenal — we explored the ins and outs of innovation in an extended episode discussing his new book, How Innovation Works. Among our many topics: Do the benefits of dynamism and creative destruction really outweigh the costs? Is China’s state-capitalist model conducive to innovation? Will COVID-19 lead humanity to redouble its commitment to technological progress? And why do innovators actually innovate to begin with? Ridley answered these questions and many more with a fascinating collection of historical examples and, of course, his trademark optimism.

7. Mike Masnick: Exploring the future of work through science fiction — Ep. #187, June 17

When discussing how new technologies will affect the future of work, pessimists often anticipate mass unemployment from automation and rioting truckers. Meanwhile, most optimists tend to just assume that things will work out well, as they have in the past, without providing a concrete vision for what the future will actually look like. Techdirt editor Mike Masnick filled that deficit with Working Futures — an excellent anthology of short stories speculating about how technological progress will remove, change, and create various jobs in the coming decades. It was great discussing these stories with him in the first half of the episode while exploring the difficult trade-offs of online content moderation in the second half.

8. Toby Ord: Existential risk and the future of humanity — Ep. #189, July 1

If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that unexpected crises sometimes befall humanity. In particular, we should keep in mind that the next surprise could be even worse — an asteroid strike could hit us, nuclear war could erupt, or, I don’t know, maybe we could become subservient to a hyper-advanced artificial intelligence. Think about it! Toby Ord, the author of The Precipice, made the persuasive case that we should take these potential threats seriously because humanity has a one in six chance of encountering an extinction-level event in the next 100 years. That may sound alarming — and it is — but this episode ultimately offers a hopeful message: Humanity’s best days are ahead of it, so long as we remember to guard against our vulnerabilities.

9. Kevin Davies: Genome editing and the CRISPR revolution — Ep. #203, September 30

Humanity may be entering a new era with the rise of CRISPR gene-editing technology, which has the potential to cure terrible genetic diseases, revolutionize organ transplants, and so much more. Kevin Davies, author of the new book, Editing Humanity, and I discussed all these opportunities while also examining the risks, such as rogue researchers now having the opportunity to edit the human genome at the embryonic level. A fascinating, essential interview for understanding the technology behind what may become the toughest ethical question of the next few decades.

10. Ronald D. Moore: The sci-fi optimism of ‘For All Mankind,’ ‘Battlestar Galactica,’ and ‘Star Trek’ — Ep. #206, October 21

I was thrilled to chat with legendary science fiction TV writer and producer Ronald D. Moore — known for his work on “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “Deep Space Nine,” and “Voyager,” as well as the early-2000s reimagining of “Battlestar Galactica” and Starz’s ongoing “Outlander.” To begin, we discussed Moore’s fantastic new show on Apple TV+, “For All Mankind,” which explores an alternate, aspirational history of how America may have embraced a more ambitious space program if the Soviets had beaten us to the moon. We then proceeded to explore why our culture produces too many pessimistic stories, whether “Star Trek” is a communist TV show, and how to introduce your child to “Star Wars.” One of my all-time favorite interviews since I started this podcast eight years ago.

