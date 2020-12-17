Transparency in Local Governments: Patterns and Practices of Twenty-first Century

Articles

Source: Redeemer Dornudo Yao Krah, Gerard Mertens, State and Local Government Review, OnlineFirst, Published November 3, 2020

From the abstract:

The study is a systematic literature review that assembles scientific knowledge in local government transparency in the twenty-first Century. The study finds a remarkable growth in research on local government transparency in the first nineteen years, particularly in Europe and North America. Social, economic, political and institutional factors are found to account for this trend. In vogue among local governments is the use of information technology to enhance transparency. The pressure to become transparent largely comes from the passage of Freedom of Information Laws and open data initiatives of governments.

