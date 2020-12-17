Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 22:58 Hits: 9

Source: Urban Institute, December 11, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting recession have dramatically reshaped state economies and budgets. But the severity of the pandemic and economic downturn varies significantly across states, creating unique economic and political pressures. We collected health, economic, and fiscal data for all 50 states and the District of Columbia to show how each individual state has changed during this crisis and suggest what might be needed for recovery.

The post How the COVID-19 Pandemic is Transforming State Budgets appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2020/12/how-the-covid-19-pandemic-is-transforming-state-budgets.htm