Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 18:35 Hits: 6

The first report from an independent body set up to monitor compliance with the United States, Mexico, Canada Agreement (USMCA) raised "serious concerns" about Mexico implementing its new labor laws."The Board has identified a number of serious...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/530694-first-usmca-report-raises-serious-concerns-on-mexico-labor-law-implementation