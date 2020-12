Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 11:00 Hits: 12

The clock is ticking for Congress to avoid the so-called COVID cliff by extending a slew of coronavirus-related protections for housing and unemployment that are set to expire at the end of the month. Expanded support for jobless workers, a...

Read more https://thehill.com/business-a-lobbying/business-a-lobbying/529368-congress-barrels-toward-covid-cliff