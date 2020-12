Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 23:02 Hits: 17

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday that he offered Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) a $916 billion coronavirus relief deal as both parties race to strike a deal before the end of 2020.In a statement, Mnuchin said he pitched Pelosi Tuesday...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/529347-mnuchin-says-he-offered-pelosi-916-billion-coronavirus-relief-deal-with-trumps