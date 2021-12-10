Pope Francis Continues to be Active, Despite Unsupported Report of Declining Health

Pope Francis during the pontiff’s welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace in the capital Nicosia (Cyprus) on Dec. 2, 2021. Photo by Vatican Media/Pool/Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images.

Francis, who turns 85 on Dec. 17, continues to perform his regular duties as pope — despite his age and medical history.

He recently concluded a five-day trip to Cyprus and Greece, where he visited several refugee camps to bring attention to the migrant crisis in the area. DW News posted a video of Francis greeting migrants at one of the camps, and he did not appear to be in poor health.

While aboard the papal plane returning home from his travels on Dec. 6, the pope said plans were in the works for him to travel to Moscow for a second meeting with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church.

But as the trip came to an end, unfounded speculation began to spread online that the pope is near death.

A Dec. 7 post on Facebook reads, “The Pope is dying, news outlets reporting.”

That same day, conservative news outlet Newsmax published an article — which is behind a paywall — with the headline, “Vatican Preps for Conclave as ‘Pope Is Dying.'” In a tweet about the story, Newsmax wrote, “BREAKING: A Vatican source tells Newsmax’s John Gizzi that ‘Pope Francis is dying,’ with insiders saying they believe he will not survive past 2022.”

Our readers have asked us about the pope’s health, citing the Newsmax report. But we have not been able to verify what Newsmax reported. We reached out to the Vatican for comment, but we did not receive a response.

On Twitter, Bree A. Dail, a Rome correspondent for the Epoch Times, another conservative news organization, also said she was not able to corroborate the story. “No, I cannot confirm any of the assertions or allegations made in this report, published by @newsmax,” she tweeted, along with the text of the Newsmax article.

Newsmax does not provide any support for the claim that “Pope Francis is Dying,” other than a quote that was attributed to an unnamed “secretary of one of the most powerful Vatican Cardinals.”

Instead, Gizzi, Newsmax’s chief political columnist and White House correspondent, simply wrote, “Vatican insiders, including my source, do not believe he will survive past 2022.” He added that the anonymous source, “tells me Vatican officials are already in ‘pre-Conclave mode’ and preparing the logistics for Francis’ passing.”

