Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 23:43 Hits: 0

In a lengthy interview with TV and radio personality Charlamagne Tha God posted on YouTube, Scott described from his perspective what happened at the Nov. 5 festival that left 10 people dead.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/12/09/travis-scott-interview/