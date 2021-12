Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 19:02 Hits: 3

A person in California became the first in the U.S. to have an identified case of the COVID-19 omicron variant.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/12/01/fauci-1st-us-case-of-covid-19-omicron-variant-identified/