Articles

Category: Civics Published on Sunday, 28 November 2021 17:10 Hits: 6

The quake occurred at 5:52 a.m. (1052 GMT) and its epicenter was in the Amazon region, 42 kilometers (26 miles) north northwest of the city of Barranca.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/11/28/usgs-magnitude-7-5-earthquake-strikes-northern-peru/